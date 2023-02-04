Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Marie Marilyn Wheat, passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 31, 2023, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Council Grove, Kansas. She was born July 1, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of William Marion & Faye Belle (Stone) Barnow.
She married JD (Joseph Donald) Wheat on July 17, 1965, in Emporia, Kansas. Marie was a homemaker and worked by JD’s side on the farm. She loved crafting, sewing, gardening, cooking, and yard sales. She was known for her canned green beans, maple nut rolls, and love of Reese’s peanut butter cups and Diet Coke.
She is survived by her husband, JD Wheat, Allen, KS; son, Mike Wecker & wife Frances, Perry, OK; daughter, Karen Jantz & husband Ron, Montezuma, KS; son, Mark Wecker, Allen, KS; daughter, Michelle Wooderson & husband Eric, Allen, KS; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brian) Overland, Garden City, KS; John Ross (Tiffany) Harmon, Garden City, KS; Chelsey (Justin) Schmidt, White City, KS; Mitchell (Chelsea) Wecker, Allen, KS; Kati (Derek) Kennedy, Overland Park, KS; Calli Wecker, Scottsdale, AZ; Josey Wooderson & Jordan Wooderson, Allen, KS; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Barnow & wife Louise; sister-in-law, Betty Bevan; and nieces and nephews.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey Wheat; daughter, Glenda Behnke; grandson, Christopher Wecker; and brother-in-law, Bob Bevan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to fund snacks and activities for residents at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Council Grove, KS. Donations can be made to Marie Wheat Memorial, and mailed to Michelle Wooderson, 1242 Road 320, Allen, KS, 66833.
A celebration of life will be held on February 19, 2-4 PM, at The Dealership Building, 318 West Main, Council Grove, KS.
