Betty J. Brooks, 86, Emporia, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Betty J. Harness was born at Big Flat, Arkansas on December 9, 1932, the daughter of Barton and Myrtle (Maxey) Harness. Betty and Charles Brooks were married in Parsons, Kansas on November 20, 1952. Charles passed away December 3, 2007.
Surviving Betty are her daughter, Judy Sorensen (Kevin), Reading, KS; son, Eddie Brooks (Vicki), Emporia, KS; daughter-in-law, Marti Brooks, Emporia, KS; grandchildren, Matthew Null (Tracy), Andrew Null (Megan), Lucas Brooks (Kari Kirkhart), Jesse Brooks (Shelley Sharon), Caleb Brooks (Stephanie), Kendra Shaw, Ashley Mawdsley (Adam), and Whitney Hensley (Nicholas), and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary, who passed away November 27, 2018.
Betty was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Emporia as well as the Senior Group of the church. She had formerly worked in the laundry of Newman Regional Health for 19 years.
Funeral services will be at the Westside Baptist Church, Emporia on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. A private family interment service will be in Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to either Westside Baptist Church or Hand In Hand Hospice may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
