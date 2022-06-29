Newman Regional Health announced Wednesday that Heather Aylward was named the hospital's Chief Nursing Officer.
Aylward is a graduate of Emporia State University and University of Kansas. She holds both a bachelor and master's degree in nursing. Her work experience includes 16 years at Newman Regional Health, where she started as an obstetrics registered nurse, followed by holding the Director of Women’s Life Center leadership role since 2011. She has also previously been a clinical instructor at Emporia State University.
Aylward will take over as CNO on Friday, July 1, replacing interim-CNO Jim Reineke, who has been serving since January.
“I am very honored to be taking on the role of CNO," Aylward said. "The COVID pandemic has caused staffing challenges not just at Newman Regional Health but across the country in nursing. Despite the challenges, I am confident that the future of nursing is bright. I am excited to lead our extraordinary nursing team as we continue to innovate, inspire, and touch the lives of our patients, their families, and loved ones in our communities.”
