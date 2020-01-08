Senator Jeff Longbine and Representative Mark Schreiber attended Tuesday’s Rotary meeting at the Emporia Country Club, offering attendees a brief overview of the upcoming issues and hot button topics for 2020’s legislative session.
Longbine began optimistically, saying legislators were in a better position this year than in years prior to get work done on multiple fronts.
“For the first time in my career, and the first time in about 25 years, we have a school finance formula that’s been agreed on by the Department of Education, the legislature, the executive branch including the governor and the state Supreme Court,” he said. “We’re excited about that opportunity, and the extra money that will be going into K-12 will certainly help teachers better educate our students.”
Continuing on the theme of money, Longbine also reported that the state was in a more favorable financial position than he had ever seen during his tenure in office.
“The other first for me in my 10 years is that we have money,” Longbine said. “I’ve never served when we’ve had extra money, so that certainly brings some new opportunities. It also brings challenges.”
Besides ironing out kinks in a new 10-year transportation plan for the state — which could eventually result in several road updates around the Lyon County area — Longbine said another major focus of his would be the dilemma of Medicaid expansion. He continued on to say he expected an official announcement regarding the matter to be made as soon as this week.
“It’s something that’s been worked on for years and years, and Mark and I have both supported it ...” Longbine said. “We got the issue through both houses once before, but the governor at the time vetoed it. We now have a governor that strongly supports Medicaid expansion, and I think we are very, very close to getting it passed. My hope is that it will pass very early in the session so that we can move on to other items.”
Schreiber keyed on many of the same issues as Longbine, but gave insight into a couple of under-the-radar initiatives he was looking into as a member of separate subcommittees.
“I’m the vice chair of the house Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee,” Schreiber said. “[Wednesday], we’re supposed to be getting a rate study report of the electrical utilities in the state … We’re really trying to look at the reasons why the electrical rates in Kansas are higher than our neighbors … This is an independent study, so we’ll see what those results bring, but I’m sure it’ll be quite the debate in the utilities committee.”
Perhaps a more exciting bit of business, Schreiber said, would be the legislature’s continued efforts to expand high-speed internet connections throughout Kansas.
“Another piece that I think a lot of people are genuinely interested in across the state is broadband expansion,” Schreiber said. “I served on the Broadband Expansion Task Force this past fall, and the idea was to come up with legislation where the state can find a way to incentivize or expand its availability, especially in rural areas. We know that here in Emporia, especially right outside the city limits, the availability of strong, reliable broadband is almost nonexistent … We think [broadband] is an economic driver, and that it will be able to sustain some of these communities. It won’t make them a metropolis, but it might make an attorney, a doctor’s office or something like an accounting firm more viable and keep existing businesses from leaving.”
The Kansas Legislature consists of a 125-member House of Representatives and a 40-member Senate. The Legislature convenes on the second Monday in January for an annual session and generally adjourns in early May. For more information about the Kansas Legislature, visit kslegislature.org/li/about.
