SOS, Inc. raised nearly $42,000 through this year’s Hope-A-Palooza fundraiser.
A statement from SOS noted they had “a swell evening” being swept back to the 1920s, “where suspenders and fringe flourished.”
“It was so fun seeing everyone dressed-up and having a roaring good time,” read the statement
Honorary Chairs Mark and Angie Schreiber were recognized during the event, as were three other award-winners.
The SOS Agency Partner of the Year was Jaffar Agha of the Emporia Police Department. Sarah Meenen was recognized as Volunteer of the Year as a CASA and ESB Financial was named Donor of the Year for its continued support and involvement with the organization
“We are truly grateful for all the sponsors, donors, volunteers and participants that made this event a success,” read the statement.
