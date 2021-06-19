Special to The Gazette
The graduating class of 1975 had the honor of organizing the 100th Anniversary of the Reading Alumni Association.
The association held its first banquet on June 25, 1921. Mr. Tom Stratton was in charge of the $1 ticket sales. Tickets could be purchased at the A. J. Stratton Drug Store in Reading. Clara Agrelius and Frank Agrelius comprised the first class to graduate from Reading High School in 1890.
There were no graduates in 1892 and 1902. The largest class to graduate was in 1928 with 20 members. In 1980 the last seniors of Reading High School received their diplomas.
The annual banquet was held on Saturday, June 5 with the registration beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. After canceling the banquet in 2020, the host class made up for lost time. A small representation of the class provided a colorful décor and interactive evening for all in attendance. Class member present included; Jann (Davies) Briggs, Kathryn (Sapp) McCorkle and Cynthia (Price) Wilson.
Multiple signs with saying like “Forgot your homework?” and “You’re late for class” lead alumni and guest up the wide sidewalk into the gymnasium as it had for previous special programs in the past. As former students registered, they received a name tag including their high school photo. The tables were brightly decorated with the school colors of orange and black. Baskets containing orange and black bandanas with artificial flowers served as centerpieces. Multiple items of memorabilia including past yearbooks, photos, and articles from various sports were on display. Many alumni and guests took the opportunity to pose with each other at the colorful photo display. Recipients received their complimentary photos by email. Tri-board displays of Reading Schools and town events over the years were placed along the stage for everyone to enjoy and reminisce.
Cynthia (Price) Wilson began the evening with a welcome and the pledge of allegiance. Lucus Boss gave the prayer before the meal catered by The Miracle Café of Reading. Alumni and friends dined on brisket and pulled pork, baked beans, green beans, cheesy potatoes, cookies and ice cream. Members of the Reading 4-H Club and parents assisted as servers.
Ninety reservations were received for the 2021 banquet. Several past faculty members and staff were in attendance including Gary DeForeest, Dixie Swisher, Angie Price, and long-time school secretary, Terry DeDonder. A couple games were played to keep the evening light and some personal involvement. Each person had hand paddles to raise in response to questions, “Would You Rather?” and “Have You Ever?” A great deal of laughter was heard as individuals shared their personal stories and comments on the questions asked.
The roll call of classes took place in recognition of the alumni present. The oldest alumni present was James Marshall, graduating class of 1941. A special sash was given to him to wear in his honor. Coffee mugs embossed with the recognition of Reading’s 150th Anniversary were given to Mr. Marshall for being the oldest alumni in attendance, Mark Hanks for the youngest attendee, and Kathryn (Sapp) McCorkle from Georgia as the alumni traveling the furthest to attend.
Discussions during the business meeting included the results of a survey alumni completed. The results lead to ideas of how to best continue the banquet and determine ways to assist those on future organizing committees. The budget included expenses for two years and the purchase of some new tables and chairs through generous donations.
In 1921 at the first Reading Alumni Banquet, the motion was made to hold a yearly banquet the first Saturday in June. Anyone who has attended the Reading School or served as staff members is invited to attend future banquets. Individuals are encouraged to update their mailing address and information by contacting Reta Jackson at The Miracle Café, 620-699-3009 or by mail, 103 Franklin St. Reading, KS 66868. The next Reading Alumni Banquet will be held on June 4, 2022.
Submitted by Cynthia (Price) Wilson, Class of 1975
