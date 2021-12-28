About 65 electric customers in southeast Emporia lost service Tuesday morning. There's no confirmation of what was behind it.
Evergy indicates the outage developed around 7:20 a.m. It was centered east of the David Traylor Zoo, in the area of East Logan Avenue and Valley Drive.
Authorities were checking reports of a possible blown transformer in that area. The utility indicates service was restored by 9:20 a.m.
Rain moving across Kansas overnight led to about 4,500 customers without service across all of Evergy's coverage area. Most of the outages were in the greater Kansas City area.
