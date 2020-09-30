Emporia State University hosted a virtual cultural roundtable chat with local medical professionals, Tuesday evening, to discuss the health disparities the Hispanic population has experienced during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Diversity Student Programs Coordinator Teresa Taylor Williams guided the conversations among the professionals for all 19 attendees to listen to.
The idea of a cultural roundtable chat came when Williams herself was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May. She shared that the virus took two months of her life — one month due to physical symptoms, but the second one for mental health.
“I did not anticipate being out that second month for mental health,” she said.
She encouraged listeners to be aware that patients are not only affected physically, but emotionally and financially, too.
Williams presented a bar graph as of Sept. 28 that showed the numbers of Hispanic people affected by COVID-19.
“If we were to have done that same graph at the start of [this], it would have clearly been a majority of Hispanics. It seemed like the first places that were affected in Kansas were all small cities that had meatpacking plants or other similar factories,” said Dr. Samuel Tovar, a local physician and panel member. “I feel that the ventilations in those factories were not so good and that contributed to those high numbers as the virus can linger in the air.”
Another issue that rose during the pandemic was language barriers that Hispanic patients often faced in healthcare.
“I was really glad I got to take care of a few Hispanic people, because I felt like there were quite a few Hispanic people that did not speak a lot of English or any English at all,” said Lindy Umana, a nurse.
Umana shared that she is grateful to be bilingual to comfort her patients who did not understand the virus. The fear of the virus is the lack of understanding, especially in another language.
“I feel happy and you can tell that they are happier when they have somebody that can communicate to them in Spanish,” she said.
One attendee shared her experience with having to help someone translate.
Jasmine Gonzales, president of the Hispanic American Leadership Organization at ESU, shared the story of a family friend who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Her family friend was transferred from Newman Regional to a hospital in Topeka. The man called Gonzales’ family around 5 a.m. for help to translate, because his family was asleep and unreachable. Gonzales shared that her mom had to help translate for the man.
While the country has been in the pandemic for nearly six months, Tovar said that information about the virus has changed the most.
“This virus, although serious, is not nearly as deadly as it was made out to be — it is a little better,” he said. “We can give reassurance to people that we are careful with this virus, we will treat you to the best of our ability.”
Nurse Juanita Ortiz-Horn worked in labor and delivery for 13 years, but she recently started her position as the nurse for preschool this year.
“Dealing with pregnant moms who had corona — that was a brand new thing for us,” Ortiz-Horn said.
Before the pandemic, she shared that they never had to separate new mothers from newborns for any other times of sickness.
“Of course, more research is coming out saying that you do not have to separate the moms and babies,” Ortiz-Horn said. “But we did have a couple of moms that required ICU services. We had no other choice but to separate the moms from the babies just for their own safety.”
As she has shifted from labor and delivery to preschool, Ortiz-Horn shared her experience so far with school. She was surprised by how well the children are wearing their masks and was impressed by how teachers are stepping up to take extra safety measures, like hand washing and sanitizing every hour.
“We really are doing everything we are being asked of,” she said. “So far, we have had pretty good luck keeping everyone safe and healthy to the best of our abilities.”
Nurses Jenny Ramos Losada and Umana shared their experiences with their children in school during a pandemic.
Losada is a mother of four children, all of them at different grade levels. She shared that it has been a challenge with school when all four kids experience something different.
Umana shared the experience of her daughter who is doing hybrid classes. Her daughter felt better in a classroom and took in more information than she did online.
“I feel like [the pandemic] is affecting the mental health side a lot,” Umana said.
Joey Smart, a music major at ESU, shared her experience being in college during a pandemic.
As a music major, last semester was difficult for her. Moving back home, she no longer had the space to practice her music which presented her more challenges. Now that she is back in Emporia, classes have gone a little better than last semester.
“It is better than what it was last semester, but I really prefer just being in a class,” Smart said.
Williams shared that the entirety of ESU feels different. The Memorial Union used to be a hot spot on campus, but now she compares the traffic to a library.
“The biggest thing on campus that I have noticed is the energy,” she said. “The energy is so different. So many students tell us that they are Zoomed out.”
She shared that many students are missing the connectivity of physical classes, the motivation and drive from before the pandemic. Now, she is working on creating Zoom safe spaces for students to utilize to talk about what they are going through.
After surviving the coronavirus, Williams wants to be a resource for people to come to. With the pandemic, social and political climate of the country, times can be challenging and scary.
“I feel like if I did not have faith as a foundation, I just do not know because [COVID-19] can potentially do a number on you — you start counting your blessings,” she said. “Now, I just want to be a resource for people and students who need to talk.”
