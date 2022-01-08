James Andrew Whitlow Jan 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Andrew Whitlow of Emporia, Kansas died December 30, 2021 in his home. He was 84.No services are planned at this time. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. 