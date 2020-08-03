Cottonwood Falls — The Chase County Health Department confirmed 29 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Chase County Detention Center in Cottonwood Falls, Monday evening.
The total includes 27 detainees and two staff members.
"The detainees at Chase County Detention Center are male between the ages of 21 and 67," the health department said in a written release. "Staff members are male over the age of 23."
The health department, in consultation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, has implemented the following to mitigate further spread:
• Ongoing cohorting of detainees based on infection status.
• No transfers to or from other facilities.
• Strict mask protocols enforced for staff and ongoing education and encouragement of detainee mask protocols.
• Continued testing to identify status of staff and detainees to allow proper cohorting and quarantine/isolation.
• Chase County will heighten routine and targeted symptom checking.
For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
(2) comments
Utter negligence. Prisoners need more care than others because they are wards of the state and the state is charged with their well-being. The prisoners have no options unlike us on the outside.
I'm kind of surprised the inmate to officer ratio is so low considering this jail is famous for it's jailers going the extra mile if you know what I mean.
