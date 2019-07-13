Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. Give these folks a pat on the back ...
Panelists at a Future of Food and Farming town hall Monday night Rachel Myslivy, Gail Fuller, and Jeremy Cowan for looking to the future concerning agriculture in Kansas.
Randy Bilbeisi for being made the new Superintendent of the Tallgrass Prairie.
Photographer Thomas Felts for having his photo of a wedding go viral.
Lebo man Bruce Bergstrom for having a photograph of himself featured in Reader’s Digest.
Emporia High School graduate Dennis Christlieb for finding his calling as Santa Claus.
The Boss family for buying the former Reading Elementary School building, in the hopes of converting the now-empty structure into something that will help it continue to serve youth.
Louise Scott for celebrating her 103rd birthday.
Kim Coslett for reopening her Cottonwood Falls-based business, Metamorphosis Day Spa and Vintage Boutique.
The anonymous donor who offered $1,000 to help fix the Veterans Memorial, which was vandalized around the Fourth of July.
All of the SOS Strongmen for taking a stand against domestic violence.
Lydia Kautz
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.