Emporia High School Theatre is preparing for its spring musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Performances are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the high school.
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, is “a play within a play,” according to EHS theatre teacher and director Kacie Hastings. The story is a parody of 1920s musical theatre productions and followed a narrator who is listening to a recording of his favorite musical.
“Most people will say it’s one that they’ve never heard of, but it was actually awarded five Tonys the year it was up for the Tony Awards,” she said. “The whole premise is kind of a play within a play. You’ve got this ridiculous 1920s musical happening that is completely fictional, and you’ve got a character set in the modern day narrating you through the story of the musical, making jokes about how ridiculous musical theatre is the whole time.”
Hastings said those familiar with the “golden age of musical theatre” will catch little quips about other productions like “The King and I.”
“There’s a couple of callouts of how musical theatre functions and it’s just really fun,” she said.
The musical features a number of students in a variety of roles. Laura Baldwin, a junior, plays the lead role of Man in Chair.
“The main focus with Man in Chair has just been making sure that the audience can really relate to him and see him as a sympathetic figure,” Baldwin said. “As such, a lot of my work has been in making sure that a lot of heart is shining through in my acting. I’ve been working to put in a lot of my own personal touches while still staying true to the character.”
Baldwin said her favorite part of the role was “how genuine and open” she gets to be on stage.
“It’s a very unique experience for me in that I don’t normally get to connect with the audience so obviously while acting, so to get to develop a rapport with everyone watching in such a personal way is really special,” she said. “It makes this character completely unlike any other that I’ve played and really gives me the opportunity to let loose onstage, which makes for some pretty fun choices. The department works hard on every production we put on, but I think this show has a truly magical combination of cast and crew members that makes the experience completely unlike any other.”
Clara Coltrane, another junior, plays the Drowsy Chaperone. She said she prepared for the role by watching other productions and research the time period.
“I love the power, confidence and authority that comes so easy to my character and is a natural part of her personality,” she said. “I think people should come see the show because of it’s amazing music, great dance routines and to see all the effort the actors and tech crews have put into this.”
Orion Turner plays Robert Martin, the “dashing dunce” in love with Janet Van De Graaff, played by Sarah McDonald. Both seniors, Turner and McDonald said their roles challenged them to stretch their abilities through dance rehearsals and vocal exercises.
“I love working with my cast mates to create a piece of art,” Turner said. “My favorite part of the show is getting to show off my tap dancing skills. I’ve been training at Sherry’s Dance Workshop for most of my life and it’s so exciting to get to display that. This show has something for everyone. It’s funny, it’s dramatic and extremely lively.”
“I have been preparing with lots and lots of practice, stretching and vocal exercises,” McDonald added. “Janet does a lot of hard choreography while singing, so I’ve been practicing my songs while doing cardio to get prepared. Janet’s character, and this whole musical, have so much life and so much fun in them. The characters all have exuberant, larger than life personalities, and the show is so perfectly written that it is sure to become an audience favorite.”
Junior Olivia Huebner, who plays Mrs. Tottendale, has created a backstory for her character in order to understand her better.
“I love the bubbly nature and innocence of my character; it is so incredibly fun,” she said. “The community should come to see the show first of all because it is hilarious, and really enjoyable to watch. The audience plays such a huge role in every show. Also, we have worked our tails off to make this show fantastic, so it would be a great idea to come support.”
Lexi Hosch and Daniel Mendoza, both sophomores, are also excited about their roles.
“My role is playing the character Kitty,” Hosch said. “I’ve been preparing by doing a lot of work at home as well as work at rehearsal. I had some struggles getting into my character at first however after some work I’m much more confident with it and having a lot of fun with it, as well as with my fellow cast mates. You should definitely come see the show. There are so many fun pieces of it that make it so enjoyable. From the fun dances to comedic style it’s enjoyable for all ages.”
“My role is a gangster who is dressed up like a pastry chef to spy on Mr. Feldzieg,” Mendoza said. “I’ve practiced my music a lot when I get home from rehearsals. I also practice lines and choreography with my gangster accomplice Kyle Obermeyer. I love that we can be really big with our roles and the gangsters are very synchronized and it’s been really fun working with the directors to choreograph all our scenes. Everyone should come see it because it’s very different from a usual musical and it’s hilarious. It’s like a Disney movie where the kids love it but the parents that were dragged into the movie theatre get the adult humor the writers slipped in there.”
And students are getting to do more than sing and dance.
Junior Anthony Fusaro, who is the lights crew chief, said a lot of the process has been determining what needs to be done and how to prepare to light the show. That meant lots of trips up and down ladders, getting computer systems in place and lots of hands-on work.
“My crew and I have also spent a significant amount of time cutting, preparing, and inserting gels — sheets of colored film that go into the light fixtures to change their color,” he said. “There is also quite a bit of work in the script and on the computer figuring out what lighting needs to happen where and how to make that happen. I have really enjoyed all of the hands-on work that goes into running lights. It’s so much fun to learn to use the board that controls the lights, go to the catwalk to work on the fixtures up there, and just solve problems as they come up.”
Danielle McClellan, a sophomore, is the props crew chief. She’s been working with a lot of handmade props and repairing props as needed.
“I enjoy the making of the props,” McClellan said. “I also enjoy watching the show come together. The whole process is really neat. The community should come see the show because a lot of work has gone into it. The people on and off stage have been working really hard to put this show together so it would be awesome if people came to watch what we have put together come to life.”
Sophomore Sage Rodriguez is the publicity crew chief. Rodriguez has been working on posters and finding other more creative ways to promote the musical.
“I enjoy getting more creative and finding new things to experience with while working on posters and such,” she said. “It’s a very fun and thrilling show with humor that is very enjoyable for teen to adult ages.”
Junior Aubree Ehr is working on hair and makeup. She’s researched hair and makeup styles from the 1920s to prepare for the show.
“I love being a part of hair and makeup because it allows me to be creative and do something I love at the same time,” Ehr said. “The community should come see ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ because every aspect of the show has its own form of uniqueness that adds to the character’s personality, everyone in the cast and crew has been working super hard and has put a lot of work into this show in a short amount of time.”
Hastings said she’s proud of her students for the work they’ve put in.
“As far as their skills and their ability to perform, this is probably the most difficult one I’ve done with them,” she said. “It’s been really fun to see them kind of attack that challenge as well. The set is massive — it’s set in the main characters apartment — so, we’ve got basically an apartment going up on stage like a studio apartment. We’ve had a ton of freshmen join us and so our construction team is very young.”
Hastings said a theatre parent, Eddie Hosch, has helped a lot with design and construction.
“That was a game changer because I could not have done it this show,” she said.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” has a PG rating due to some themes and language. Hastings said a lot of it has been “toned down” but she wanted to make sure people know ahead of time.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students K-12. EHS students get in free.
