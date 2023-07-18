A two-vehicle accident and rollover was reported in west Emporia Tuesday afternoon, reducing traffic to a single lane.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 2:46 p.m., just west of the US-50 roundabout at the intersection of Highway 50 and Overlander Road. Upon arrival, Lyon County deputies reported finding two vehicles involved. One was upside-down in the roadway.
Lyon County Deputy Tom Hardin said a 2012 blue Ford Equinox attempted to make a U-turn to head west on Highway 50 striking a 2015 gray Ford Equinox that was traveling east-bound.
The 2012 Chevy Equinox was driven by 28-year-old Henry J. Mariche of Dodge City. Mariche had three other occupants in the vehicle. The passenger, Alphons Mariche, was transported to Newman Regional Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries from the accident. The other occupants of the 2012 Chevy Equinox were cleared of injuries by EMS.
The 2015 Chevy Equinox was driven by 88-year-old Phyllis Talkington of Chase County. The 2015 Chevy Equinox was occupied by three passengers who were all checked by EMS and cleared of injuries.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. K-DOT workers assisted with traffic control and cleaning the road after vehicles were removed.
