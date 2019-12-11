For the 23rd consecutive season, the Emporia State women have reached the national limelight as the Lady Hornets made their 2019-20 debut on the WBCA National Poll this week.
ESU is ranked No. 23 in the country after opening its MIAA slate with a pair of victories, including a 73-69 win over then No. 5 Fort Hays State at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Hornets also got a decisive 70-49 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday.
With just one game remaining before the calendar switches to 2020, ESU is 7-2 overall and has won six of its last seven contests, working through what has been evaluated as the third-toughest schedule in the country to the present, as each opponent has a current record of .500 or better.
ESU has been led by senior Jessica Wayne and freshman Tre’Zure Jobe, the latter of which just received her first MIAA Player of the Week recognition as well.
Jobe, from Wichita, averaged 21.5 points over the span of the first two MIAA contests, recording a .560 shooting percentage and making 62.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
She also had nine steals in the first two games, joining Wayne as a premier factor in Emporia State’s pressure defense.
Wayne won Player of the Week recognition last week, after another two victories for the Lady Hornets.
The senior guard recorded Emporia State’s first triple-double since 2001, scoring 18 points, securing 11 rebounds and snagging a school record 11 steals in a non-conference victory over Washburn. It was the MIAA’s first triple-double since 2014 and Emporia State’s first since Jamie Blakely had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Northwest Missouri on January 31, 2001. The 11 steals broke Emily Bloss’ school single-game record of 10, done against Fort Hays on Dec. 2, 1999.
In addition to the big game against the Ichabods, Wayne had also grabbed eight steals in only 21 minutes against Bethel College.
ESU returns to White Auditorium on Monday when it plays Bethany College at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Hornets’ next MIAA action will be on January 4 when they will travel up the Kansas Turnpike to play Washburn.
