STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced reservations are open for the preserve’s 6th annual Candlelight Tour taking place on Saturday, Nov. 19. All activities are free, but reservations are required for this event and fill up fast. Please call the visitor contact station at 620-273-8494 ext. 270 to make your free reservation.
The candlelight tour will take place at the Lower Fox Creek schoolhouse and depict a typical scene held in many one-room schoolhouses at Christmas time. Local children will sing Christmas carols for their parents in the one-room schoolhouse. A cedar tree will be decorated with gifts hanging from its branches. Visitors will listen to the children perform and join in the celebration at the end.
Parking is very limited at the schoolhouse with space available for roughly 8 vehicles. Please arrive no earlier than 5 minutes ahead of your tour time. Thirty-minute tours of 20 people per tour will be available at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. allowing enough time for vehicles to enter and exit the schoolhouse driveway area.
To reach the one-room school, drive on K-177 approximately one mile north of the preserve’s entrance and turn left on R Road. Due to the construction at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve’s visitor center area, the historic ranch will not be included in this year’s candlelight tour.
Walking surface from the schoolhouse parking area is a gravel path with stone steps leading into the schoolhouse. Dress for cold weather and wear good walking shoes. A ranger will meet you in the small parking area and direct you to the program. Please bring a flashlight for your use.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites you to discover the meaning of national parks, how your park inspires you — both in personal connections and memorable experiences. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For more information, visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie, website at www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, or call the preserve at 620-273-8494.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas .
