19-year-old David Brower of Michigan won the 2023 UNBOUND Gravel 100, Saturday.
He finished the race in 5:49:57, with a pace of 17.66 miles per hour.
Elliot Phillips came in second place, and Brian McCulloch in third place. Scott Funston, 2021 US U23 cyclocross champ, came in fourth.
The women’s winner was Tiffany Cromwell, 34, of Chinnor, Great Britain. Cromwell finished at 6:13:54, with a pace of 16.53.
Finishing 25 minutes behind her as the second-placed woman and 33rd rider to finish was Maria Doering. Lauren Zoerner was third, and Kae Takeshita finished fourth.
