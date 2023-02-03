The Emporia Arts Center held an artist’s opening reception for "Abstractive," a collection of paintings by Wichita-based artist Jamie Briggeman, Friday night during Emporia First Friday.
The exhibition is currently on display in the Trusler Gallery located at 815 Commercial St.
According to a written release, "Abstractive" embraces Briggeman's love of bright colors, movement, and shapes.
"When starting a piece, Jamie lets the paint do the talking," the arts center said. "There are no rules when it comes to these creations, only the free-flowing movement of the brushes. Not knowing what is going to attract someone’s eye, or the emotion a piece might evoke, is what Jamie loves about this particular style of artwork. Drawing inspiration from being a mother, musician, author, and creative director at a rehabilitation facility for addiction, Jamie created ‘Abstractive.'"
The show will be up for viewing through Feb. 24.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery at Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.
