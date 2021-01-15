The Emporia State Lady Hornets saw their 17 game home court winning streak come to an end with a 69-64 loss to Pittsburg State on Thursday in White Auditorium.
The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 15-6 lead at the first media timeout and lead 17-11 after the first quarter despite shooting just 25% (5 of 20) in the period. A Karsen Schultz three-pointer gave Emporia State a 20-16 lead with 8:38 left in the half. The Gorillas then went on a 10-0 run to take a 26-20 lead with 6:24 left in the second. Fredricka Sheats hit back to back baskets to pull the Lady Hornets into a 29-29 tie with 51 seconds left but and old fashioned three-point play by Julia Johnson gave Pitt State a 32-29 lead at the break.
A 12-2 run early in the third quarter gave Emporia State a 45-36 lead with 5:23 remaining. Ehlaina Hartman hit a layup with 1:40 left in the period to put the Lady Hornets up 50-46 but the Gorillas scored five points in the next 33 seconds to go up 51-50. Schultz scored inside with 47 seconds left to send Emporia State to the fourth quarter with a 52-51 lead.
The fourth quarter saw five lead changes and two ties as neither team took more than a one possession lead until the final seconds. The Gorillas were up 62-59 with 3:30 left when the Lady Hornets went on a 5-0 mini run to take a 64-62 lead with 1:20 left. Jobe started the run with a layup following an Emily Weathers steal and then Sheats gave Emporia State the lead at 63-62 with1:34 left. Weathers hit one of two free throws with 1:20 remaining to put the Lady Hornets up by two. That would be the last points of the game for Emporia State as Pittsburg State closed the game on a 7-0 run.
The Gorillas tied the game on Maya Williams layup with 53 seconds left and took the lead with Johnson hit one of two free throws with 24.9 seconds left. Jobe missed a jumper just outside the paint with 15 seconds left and Sheats got two offensive rebounds but could not convert. Tristan Gegg hit two free throws with 7.9 seconds left and Kaylee DaMitz converted two with three seconds left for the final score.
Tre'Zure Jobe led Emporia State with 17 points while Emily Weathers and Karsen Schultz each added 11 points. Weathers led the Lady Hornets with ten rebounds for her first career double-double with career highs in both scoring and rebounding.
The Lady Hornets will be back in action on Saturday, playing host to Missouri Southern. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
