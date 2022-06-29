An open house for the new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) site is planned for next week at the American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5.
The open house is set for 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave., with the formal ceremony starting at 10:45 a.m. The event is free and open to all veterans and their caregivers and family members. No Legion membership is required to attend, and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
This ATLAS site enables Veterans who receive care through the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System to connect with their VA providers closer to home. The open house will showcase the private appointment space at Post 5. Attendees will get to watch a demonstration of the ATLAS site’s state-of-the-art telehealth equipment.
Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran; Rudy Klopfer, director of the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System; Dr. Neil Evans, chief officer of VA’s Office of Connected Care; and Dr. Kevin Galpin, executive director of VA Telehealth Services will also participate in the event.
The ATLAS telehealth pod, designed with Philips, is large enough to fit a veteran and their caregiver. It is equipped with high-speed internet and the technology needed for veterans to connect with their VA care teams.
“I appreciate the cooperation that’s been shown between Philips, VA, and The American Legion to get this ATLAS site established here in Emporia,” said Clay Childs, Post 5 commander. “I hope that we can be a flagship and an example of what this can do for veterans across the country.”
ATLAS sites offer services that do not require hands-on exams, such as primary care, mental health care, and other specialty services. The pilot program works to better serve the more than 9 million Veterans who receive care through VA — no matter where they live.
In addition to the Emporia site, there are 12 operational ATLAS sites across the country.
Establishing these points of care closer to Veterans’ homes is a priority, as they improve access to care and help bridge the digital divide. To learn more about ATLAS, visit VA’s Office of Connected Care website.
