Mark Runge, 62, Emporia, Kansas, died unexpectedly at the Emergency Department of Newman Regional Health, Emporia on September 16, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. The mass will be celebrated by Father Matt Nagle, Didde Catholic Campus Center, Emporia and Father Jerry Volz. Cremation is planned.
The Rosary will be held at the Didde Catholic Campus Center, Emporia on Friday at 6:30 P.M.
Mark was born in Hebron, Nebraska on September 20, 1956, the son of William E. and Gwendolyn (Thompson) Runge. He married Catherine Kieffer in Belleville, Kansas on August 13, 1983. She survives. Other surviving members of the family are his sons, Erik (Michelle) Runge, Wichita, KS and Kyle (Melissa) Runge, Olathe, KS; brother, Bob (Joanna) Runge, Newton, KS; sister, Cynthia (Perry VanDeventer) Runge, Emporia, KS; sister-in-law, Vicki Runge, Hays, KS; and grandchildren, Eloise, William and Claire Runge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom.
Mark was a member of the Didde Catholic Campus Center in Emporia, a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and was a Board member of Emporia Main Street.
He received his Associate Degree from Cloud County Community College, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture from Kansas State University. He was an Architect and Director of Facilities for 32 years at Emporia State University.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established with the Didde Catholic Campus Center or the Emporia State University Foundation with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.