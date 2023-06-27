I was reminded of a valuable life-lesson in learning “humility” through Cliff’s Service Station in Emporia. This was back in the 1950’s. The automobile was then well-developed and had usurped the role of the horse and buggy. I was becoming somewhat well-known around Emporia because of my trumpet playing. In fact, when still in my teens, I had appeared on “Steve Allen’s TONIGHT show” playing the trumpet solo on the then-number-one record in the country, Perez Prado’s long-running hit record “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White.”
When I returned to Emporia after the band tour to finish college at KSTC, I realized I needed some humility. It was soon forced upon me when my car broke down and I had no idea how to fix it. So, I took the car where I knew it would be repaired properly — Cliff’s Mobil. As always, Cliff’s (son?) quickly made the repairs and charged a reasonable price.
I have always remembered the lesson this man taught me about “humility.” Everyone has “gifts” of various kinds, varieties, skills, etc. Some become well-known, and others remain somewhat in the background, but fill an important role in our society. After my visit to Cliff’s to fix my car problem, I realized he had important gifts that I didn’t have: his ability to properly analyze, diagnose and repair my car. In fact, his gifts were much more valuable to me than my musical gifts when I needed someone to make my car work again. I was, frankly, in awe of them. And, he was quite modest about them.
This recognition and respect for other’s gifts has served me well throughout my 87 years. Those many who perhaps don’t receive the fame and fortune of some, but nonetheless possess valuable gifts to be recognized, respected ... and ... perhaps, keep your car working!
Marshall McNott (formerly McNutt)
Rancho Cucamonga, Cali.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.