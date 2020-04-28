Editor’s Note: COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives since it first appeared in Kansas a little more than two weeks ago. Last week, The Gazette reached out to leadership and departmental staff at the Emporia Recreation Commission for insight on how the virus has affected the wide-ranging reach of the organization.
Q How has your specific department/staff been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?
A The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge affect on how we provide services to the community,” said Amanda Gutierrez, assistant director of operations. “The Emporia Recreation Center is a gathering place for our patrons and our community youth and unfortunately on March 17, we closed the Lee Beran Recreation Center which includes the fitness room, indoor pool, gymnasium and walking track. In the weeks following due to the Shelter-at-Home order, we canceled all of late spring activities like youth soccer, several day trips and our coach trips along with our annual Birthday Bash 5K and 10K. We’ve now had to begin canceling or delaying summer activities as well. Sadly, we did lay-off all of our part-time staff while full-time staff has been able to work from home. With the ERC closed, we are unable to offer services or programs and just aren’t generating any revenue. We have been budgeting extra money in our capital outlay to fund some projects, which now has turned into a safety net for the financial security of the Emporia Recreation Center.
Q Is there anything you have been working on in the meantime?
A “Our new programming is a little counterintuitive to our mission,” Gutierrez said. “We promote ‘Active for Life’ which usually translates to less screen-time. Right now, screen-time is all we have. Staff has been working on several different types of programming. Tiffany, our Program Supervisor, has a Creation Station blog on our website, emporiarec.org, that promotes different outdoor activities and crafts. Aaron, our Wellness Supervisor, has put together a weekly Step Challenge sponsored by Mike Alpers at American Family Insurance. Mike’s sponsorship has allowed us to provide some Emporia Chamber gift certificates as prizes to keep people motivated and moving during this time. Anna, our Wellness Coordinator, has been posting workouts and challenges on our Facebook page to stay connected to our patrons and help people to continue exercising at home.
“We are also working on what our new normal will look like when we are able to open up again to the public. We want to have all the procedures and protocols in place that will protect and keep all of our patrons active and healthy.
Q Are there any guesses or possible timetables on a return to normalcy (or semi-normalcy)?
A “We all wish we had that crystal ball,” Gutierrez said. “According to the Opening Up America Again guidelines, we can open our building and have some programming during Phase One with the right precautions in place. We could also do some outdoor programming with smaller groups. Once we hit Phase 2, we can look at some of our other programming like summer camps and swim lessons again with all the proper procedures in place. We need Kansas to hit the 14 day continuous drop in positive cases then we can really begin to plan what our summer is going to look like.”
Q Is there anything you would like to say to your customers/staff during this time?
A “Although we cannot serve your fitness needs directly at this time, we are doing our best to remain active online with virtual programming and workouts,” said Wellness Supervisor Aaron Hammond. “Please visit our website,emporiarec.org, and our Emporia Recreation Center Facebook page where you can find new content posted several times a week. We are continuing our Year of Self Care program that promotes a new healthy habit each month. Lastly, to our patrons, you are missed. Many of our guests have been members for years and visit us daily. They are more than just customers that pay for a service at our facility. Some are quite literally neighbors, friends and even family members. We encourage everyone to stay healthy, stay active and we look forward to seeing you as soon as we can.”
“The ERC Aquatics Division is currently working on a phased approach to opening the indoor pool pending restrictions being lifted and the overall health of Lyon County, said Aquatics Supervisor Jen Wegener. “We are waiting for direction from the City of Emporia regarding the opening of the Jones Aquatic Center. We miss all of our lifeguards and regulars and hope to get to see them soon.”
“We are working on the possibility of licensing the Emporia Recreation Center for Summer Scape programming this summer and remain hopeful that we will get to have a fun summer experience with the kiddos of Emporia,” said Program Supervisor Tiffany Barker. “Be on the look-out for the Creation Station blog on our Emporia Rec Center website for helpful tips and ideas for you and your kids while you are at home. The staff and patrons are deeply missed and we can’t wait to have fun with you again. Stay safe everyone!”
“We are hopeful for our summer sports and camps to run as scheduled,” said Sports Supervisor Rick Cunningham. “League managers for baseball and softball have been meeting and discussing alternate start dates for the season. We are also discussing contingency plans for T-ball, machine pitch, and our sports camps if restrictions are still in place for group gatherings. We encourage our patrons to continue throwing the ball around and staying active. We miss you and look forward to the time we can share activities with you.“
“We miss you,” Gutierreez said. “In recreation, you get to see the impact you make on your community by the smiles, high fives and conversations you have with your patrons on a daily basis. Those smiles and high fives couldn’t happen without all the staff we have running the programs.”
Q How can the community support you during this time?
A “We encourage the community to check out our website at www.emporiarec.org and our Emporia Recreation Center Facebook page for programming we are doing online as well as for updates on revised schedules and cancelations,” Gutierrez said. “As soon as we have updates or more information, we will communicate it there. We have some great ideas for continuing programming online so look for a Birthday Bash Virtual 5K coming up next week as well as an activity we are calling ‘Rec Rocks.’ Stay healthy and active during this time. We are all in this together.”
