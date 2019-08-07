Communities In Schools of Mid-America is hosting their annual fundraising race, The Big Chill, in Emporia, KS this winter and they expect the event to be bigger and better than ever. The Big Chill will take place Saturday, December 7; runners will have the opportunity to participate in one of three race courses: 5K (3.1 miles), 10K (6.2 miles) or half-marathon (13.1 miles).
As Communities In Schools begins to prepare for this year’s race, Victoria Partridge, Director of Communications, reflected on the tremendous success of last year: “We had over 167 runners participate in The Big Chill last year which was incredible for a first year event. With the support of generous community donors, volunteers, and runners, we raised nearly $10,000 – all of which went directly to support Communities In Schools students.”
Partridge and her team recognize that Emporia is an active community, home to the Dirty Kanza and Glass Blown Open, but that it is also an extremely generous and caring community. Communities In Schools hopes that The Big Chill will foster an event that allows Emporia community members to participate in an event they will enjoy and know that their contribution is making a huge difference in the lives of students.
While participants are still buzzing about last year’s success, Partridge was also excited to make the event even better than before: “We are so proud of the event we were able to put on, but this year’s Big Chill will be on a whole different level. We are so excited for our brand new race route to feature the new CIS site at William Allen White Elementary School. We are also partnering with local vendors to enhance our Finish Line Party with more food and activity options for the whole family in order to celebrate the success of our runners and the impact this race has on our community.”
Last year, The Big Chill certainly lived up to its name with the cool weather but participants say they look forward to the unique challenges that cold conditions present on the route. Interested participants can find more information for The Big Chill, including registration information, on Active.com.
