The Madison Veterans Tribute Friday afternoon was a heartfelt, moving salute to the town’s military veterans that was planned and executed in large part by the local school youth.
“We have good kids that put on a great program,” Madison High School social sciences teacher Nathan Teichgraeber said. “We’ve got impressive kids here. They really understand the importance of Veterans Day to our community, and they take pride in showing their thanks.”
Veterans were welcomed into the high school gym by flag-waving Madison Elementary students. “We salute our veterans,” they sang.
Madison High School seniors and Student Council members were the driving force behind the celebration as well as leading the program. From students directing traffic in the school parking lot to serving cookies and drinks after the event, the event was infused with their enthusiasm and appreciation. Madison sixth graders led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and MHS Black Gold vocal group gave a fervent rendition of the national anthem.
The senior class agreed that “it’s a group thing. Mr. T said for the seniors to hop on this, so we did. It’s a whole group effort.”
Mayor Paul Dean gave the welcome address. “Without our veterans past and present, we would not enjoy the freedoms that exist today,” he said. “Our local veterans continue to serve our community, in our schools and our parks and our organizations. Humbly, I say thank you to the veterans who are here today.”
Guest speaker Mark Adams spent five years in Iraq, on two tours with the First Infantry Division. His message expounded on the motto of the Big Red One: No mission too difficult, no sacrifice too great, duty first.
Adams recalled his first deployment. “It was February, so it was cold in Kansas when we left. Then it was snowing in Germany where we laid over, and a hundred degrees when we landed in Kuwait. I was 19 years old, and I felt alone, deployed for the first time. My nerves started to kick in.”
His staff sergeant asked if he was okay. Adams replied that he was not; he was scared. The sergeant replied, “Good. If you weren’t scared, you’d be a fool and I don’t want to do this with fools.”
Adams emphasized that he learned the true meaning of Army strong, that the mission is always to be done together. “There is no honor in trying to do everything as the Lone Ranger,” he said. He added that you don’t have to fight in a war to live this motto.
The afternoon’s program was filled with patriotic presentations. Madison Elementary third graders enthusiastically presented the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, complete with hand gestures. Senior Yolaine Luthi recited John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address and senior Gavin Hinrichs gave General MacArthur’s 1962 address to West Point cadets. Makenna Engle and Bryson Turner read poetry by Madison poet Robert Kimberlin.
Pastor Bob Robison said, “The inclusion of our young people was more than ever before this year. They helped make this a great day.” He added that, in regard to the Madison Veterans Memorial, “This is an ongoing project. The American Legion and the community and numerous young people from our schools all work together. The young people bring valuable contributions: their youth and their energy. We’re blessed to have them.”
Poster winners in each of the grades were announced, followed by a patriotic medley, “Salute to Freedom”, played by the Madison High School Band. The program was closed with a plaintive rendition of Taps by Madison High School trumpeter Brooke Gaines.
USD 386 Superintendent Stephen Jowers said, “Mr. Teichgraeber and StuCo did a wonderful job putting this together. I loved how it was student-led. Our students did an amazing job of honoring our veterans.”
“We’re appreciative of the cooperation of the school district here, and the alliance with the American Legion,” Pastor Bob Robison concluded. “We’re grateful for the number of young people involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.