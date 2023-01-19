A Montana man pleaded no contest Wednesday to a late-night collision on Interstate 35 which led to a high-speed chase.
Jacob Culver, 39, of Great Falls entered a plea on one aggravated assault charge. Five other counts against him were dismissed, apparently in a plea deal.
Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch accused Culver of ramming into another driver with a sport utility vehicle on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 near the U.S. 50 interchange.
Then Culver reportedly led authorities on a 13-mile chase up Interstate 35 at speeds as high as 103 miles per hour. He was captured in Coffey County.
Culver will be sentenced Friday, March 31. He remained in the Lyon County Jail Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.