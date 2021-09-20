The Emporia Gazette
Two people were airlifted with suspected serious injuries and others were transported via ambulance following a two vehicle accident on I-35 just before 8 a.m. Monday morning in Coffey County.
The accident occurred at 7:56 a.m. at mile marker 148 northbound, just south of the K-131 junction, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.
The report said a 2014 Ford F150 driven by 21-year-old Daniel Scott Urban of Ozawkie and a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Sonia Flores Vega, 43, of Pharr, Texas were both northbound in the right lane when Urban rear-ended Vega’s vehicle.
Both vehicles came to rest near the outside shoulder of the highway.
Vega had five passengers in her vehicle — four of whom were not wearing safety restraints.
Joel Alvarado, 21, of Jackson, Miss., was airlifted to KU Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Sixteen-year-old Bertha Lopes of Pharr, Texas was airlifted to Stormont Vail in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. Neither Alvarado nor Lopes were wearing safety restraints.
Jesus E. Vega, 18, of Pharr was transported to Stormont Vail via Osage EMS with suspected minor injuries. Vega was not wearing a seatbelt. One-year-old Johnson Flores of Pharr was taken to Newman Regional Health with a possible injury, complaining of pain. He was not in a child seat.
Vega and Christine Flores, 46, were taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries. Both women were wearing seatbelt.
Urban complained of pain but refused transport. He was wearing a seatbelt.
