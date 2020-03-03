MCPHERSON — As he watched his first free throw rim away with 49.4 seconds on the clock in overtime, Charles Snyder didn’t present the look of someone who felt any pressure whatsoever. And when he fired up the second, which also missed, he didn’t have any time to drag his feet. He was too busy lunging forward, grabbing the rebound, drawing another foul without so much of a second draining off the clock.
His next two, he made the most of.
Snyder buried both chances, giving Emporia High a two-possession lead in overtime of its 5A sub-state semifinal at McPherson on Tuesday night. The Bullpups couldn’t muster anything further on the night and the Spartans escaped with a thrilling 63-55 victory.
“Take a deep breath, sink both these free throws and let’s go home winning,” Snyder said of his thoughts on getting a second chance at the charity stripe.
He did just that and the Spartans made their final six charities after making just eight of their first 18.
“It was great building that lead, being up seven or eight there in the last 30 seconds, then we could really settle in defensively and put a lot of pressure on them,” EHS Head Coach Beau Welch said. “It was a great feeling and just a great win by our guys. I couldn’t be prouder.”
The game was a roller coaster throughout, as Emporia High started play with a 6-0 run, but a few short minutes later, found itself trailing by six at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, McPherson continued to flourish on the offensive side of things, extending its lead to 10 at 27-17. A 3-pointer by Hunter Hines kept it a seven-point deficit at halftime.
Hines said the key to navigating the Bullpups’ runs was remaining focused on their own game plan.
“We’ve got to stay true to ourselves and I think we did that in the second half,” he said.
It was 38-31 McPherson late in the third when Skyler Douglas, who had scored 20-plus points in each of his last two games, knocked down a corner trey on a flashy dish from Snyder under the basket. It was Douglas’ first, and only, three of the game but more importantly it brought the Spartan deficit to a very manageable four points.
“They just started hitting shots and doing what they wanted to do,” Snyder said of McPherson’s run through the middle two quarters. “When we figured out how to stop them, that’s when we started to get our (momentum) back.”
Emporia whittled the margin down to one late in the third, but McPherson managed a layup right before the buzzer to maintain a 43-40 advantage entering the final quarter of regulation.
An old-fashioned 3-point play from Snyder tied the game to open the fourth, but McPherson’s Jayton Alexander answered on the other end to retake the lead.
That’s when Hines buried an open look from long range which officially flipped the scoreboard for the first time since the first five minutes of the game.
“That was the shot that let us get a deep breath ... (and think) let’s go finish the game off,” Synder said.
“It’s thrilling, it’s a moment you wait for a long time,” Hines said of the comeback. “We just had to keep playing the way we’d been playing these last three weeks and it showed it works.”
The game was tied at 48 midway through the fourth quarter, but as the Spartans got the ball, they deftly moved it around the perimeter, working more than two minutes off the clock. Though many in the home crowd expressed their displeasure, Welch wanted his squad to have the opportunity at a game-winning shot.
“We just wanted to make sure we got the last shot and I thought we did a great job of grinding it down and getting (the ball) to where we wanted it,” Welch said. “In the second half, we got much better defensively and our guys ... were a little more patient defensively, a little more aggressive defensively and that really led us to get back in the game.”
Ultimately, the final pass was just out of Hines’ reach under the basket, but a rushed attempt on the other end was no good as well, sending the game into overtime.
Snyder took over early in the extra period, scoring Emporia’s first four points, the second bucket of which was a lob through a pair of tightly packed defenders. The ball took a favorable bounce and found the bottom of the net.
From that point, EHS didn’t trail again.
“He gets bodies on him every game and draws so much attention ... he’s able to make plays with guys hanging on both shoulders, but he’s used to it,” Welch said of Snyder, who scored a game-high 27, eight of which came in OT. “I thought that all of our guys handled things really well. We were able to make some adjustments in the second half offensively that put (McPherson) in a bind. Are they going to continue to face-up on Skyler or are they going to use Skyler’s man to help on Charles and I thought it really helped us out.”
The Bullpups’ final gasp, essentially, was an old-fashioned 3-point play from Cody Stufflebean to cut the Spartan advantage to just one with 1:03 remaining. Hines went 1-for-2 at the free throw line on Emporia’s next possession. After a missed shot came back to the Spartans’ side, Snyder drew the foul and went to the line with 49 seconds to go.
On the night, Emporia shot 53.7 percent from the floor, including a 5-for-9 effort from beyond the arc. McPherson was led by Stufflebean, who scored 16 and spent much of the night as part of the double- or triple-team defense on Snyder.
“He’s a big, strong guy, give you fits pushing you around,” Snyder said of Stufflebean.
But when push came to shove, the Spartans came out in fine fashion.
“There’s a lot of big plays in that game,” Welch said. “I thought we played tough, stepped up and (I’m) just excited to keep playing.”
Emporia High (12-9) will play Andover (21-0) in the sub-state championship round at 7 p.m. Friday at Andover High School.
“(We’ve) been working for (the postseason) all year and it’s great to (get this) outcome,” Snyder said. “Now we’ve got to get another one Friday.”
EHS 11 11 18 10 13 — 63
MHS 18 11 14 7 5 — 55
Emporia: Hoyt 2-3 2-6 6, Baumgardner 5-9 2-3 14, Hines 3-5 3-4 11, Douglas 2-6 0-0 5, Snyder 10-16 7-11 27, Gilpin 0-2 0-0 0.
McPherson: Stufflebean 5-10 6-6 16, Schmid 2-6 0-0 6, Madron 4-8 0-1 8, Courtney 4-5 1-3 9, Alexander 3-7 0-0 7, E. Pyle 1-3 0-0 3, S. Pyle 3-6 0-0 6.
Three-pointers: EHS 5-9 (Baumgardner 2-2, Hines 2-4, Douglas 1-1, Gilpin 0-2), MHS 4-12 (Schmid 2-5, Madron 0-2, Alexander 1-3, E. Pyle 1-2).
Rebounds: EHS 26 (Snyder 8), MHS 24 (Courtney 9); Assists: EHS 13 (2 with 4), MHS 12 (Alexander 5).
