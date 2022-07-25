Alan Alanis waived his right to a pretrial on Monday morning. Alanis’ arraignment date has been set for Friday, Aug. 5.
Alanis, 20, was scheduled for a pretrial hearing, where prosecution would be required to present evidence to charge Alanis. If the prosecution fails to provide enough evidence in accordance with state regulation, the charges for the crime are dropped. Because Alanis waived his right, he will not have the opportunity for his charges to be dropped and his attorney will not have the chance to interview witnesses before trial.
Judge Wheeler ensured Alanis was waiving his rights voluntarily.
Alanis was one of the six men charged in the murder of Jesus Avila, a 19-year-old Emporian who was found dead in a burned car with two gunshot wounds in the back of the head in 2017.
The arrests of the six individuals did not occur until almost four years after the crime.
As The Gazette previously reported, each suspect is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a Law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Alanis will appear at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5 for an arraignment at the Lyon County Courthouse.
According to the 5th Judicial District docket, Andrew John “AJ” Granado and Jovan Pecina are scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on Aug. 3. Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Samuel Garcia, the alleged gunman, has a rescheduled preliminary hearing set for Monday, Oct. 31. Garcia is currently serving seven years for an unrelated offense.
Armando Nunez was sentenced to 47 months for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle with intent to steal a firearm, interference with law enforcement officer and criminal damages to property on July 15.
