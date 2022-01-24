Harry Lloyd Jenkins, 77, of Emporia, Kansas died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his home.
Lloyd was born May 4, 1944 in Emporia, the son of Harry James and Blanch Irene (Bovenmyer) Jenkins. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Emporia. After high school Lloyd served in the US Army in Vietnam. Upon returning home he went to work for Otasco in Emporia as a salesman for 12 years. Lloyd then went to work for 32 years as a salesman at Crawford Furniture Store in Emporia. He retired in 2010 when the store closed. Lloyd also painted houses and put-up wallpaper for many years. After retirement he enjoyed his hobby of working on clocks.
On November 18, 1967 Lloyd married Patricia Lee Hase at the West Side Baptist Church in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: daughters, Amy L. Golden and husband Joe of Kansas City, Missouri, Tammy S. Thomas and husband Floyd of Emporia; sister, Darlene Gordon of Neosho Rapids, Kansas; grandchildren, Alec Arellano and wife Kyrstin, Hannah Keck and husband Brandon, Emma Golden, Aubrey Golden, Gracie Golden, Erin Golden, Bryant Golden, Taylor Thomas, and Logan Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Emerson Arellano, Charlotte Arellano and Skylar Wakefield. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Max Jenkins and Lynn Jenkins and a sister, Roselene Shephard.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Rob Clausen of the First Baptist Church in Emporia will be officiating. Inurnment will be in the Allen Cemetery in Allen, Kansas at a later date.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the All Veterans Memorial and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
