Ralph E. Bradley, 83, died January 1, 2020, at Newman Regional Health, Emporia. He was born May 27, 1936, on a farm near Prescott to Benjamin B. and Mabel E. (Self) Bradley. During the summers Ralph worked for O.E. Kaufman, a farmer in western Kansas. Ralph graduated from Mound City High School in 1954, Fort Scott Junior College in 1956, Emporia State University in 1959, and University of Kansas in 1967 with his Master’s Degree in Education. Ralph was a high school teacher and principal throughout the state of Kansas and retired as superintendent of schools in Hamilton.
Ralph enjoyed fishing and camping, attending auctions and spending time with his family. Ralph had a passion for music and reading. He was a member of Flint Hills Community Church. Ralph had a strong and unwavering faith.
On June 1, 1958, he married Rosa Marie Crosby. They later divorced.
Ralph married Joanne (Lloyd) Roberts on June 19, 1981, in Miami, OK. They shared 38 years of marriage.
Ralph is survived by: wife, Joanne of the home; children, Mark Bradley and wife Kathryn of Rogers, AR, Steven Bradley and wife Julie of Topeka, Bernice Albers and husband Ron of Cottonwood Falls; step-children, Kevin Roberts of Pleasanton, Kurtis Roberts of Cottonwood Falls, Penny Talmage of Ottawa; 22 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother, Charles Bradley of Fort Scott; and sister, Marilyn Brentlinger of Edgewater, Fl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Kenneth “Dale” Roberts.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Flint Hills Community Church, with Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Flint Hills Community Church, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
