“The Poison Garden” By Alex Marwood; Penguin Books, 2020 (U.S.); $16
“The Poison Garden” is a difficult book to categorize. Is it a mystery? A sociological study? A tale of revenge, with a touch of science fiction?
This new novel by Alex Marwood is “psychological suspense,” according to a blurb from the Boston Globe, and that’s probably as good a definition as any. But whatever one calls it, “The Poison Garden” is unique and disturbing — and captivating.
It’s the story of the Ark, a cultic, apocalyptic community in North Wales, whose members live a regimented life overseen by the Leader. As they prepare for the Great Disaster, their term for the last days, they await the revelation of The One, the leader who will emerge to guide them through the new world.
As the story opens, police arrive at the Ark to investigate the deaths of more than 100 members of the group who have died by poison. Is this another Jonestown, or something more sinister?
The surviving members of the Ark have disappeared, hiding across the country. Among the survivors is Romy, a young woman who has lived in the commune since childhood. She was brought there by her mother, escaping a stifling life in a small town and parents who were faithful followers of a Christian community known as the Congregation. Although she describes herself as “naïve but not clueless,” Romy is ill-equipped to cope with life outside the Ark. And she is pregnant.
Romy also wants to find her siblings, a half-brother and half-sister who are now in the care of social-service agencies. A well-meaning social worker helps get her set up in an apartment, adjusting to the outside world she has been taught to fear. Romy’s survival instincts are strong, but she is mystified by the peculiarities of life among the Dead, as the Leader described society outside the Ark.
Her adolescent siblings, Ilo and Eden, have been placed with Sarah Byrne, their mother’s sister, who finds the children puzzling but is determined to do her best to help them adapt. As a daughter of the Leader, it’s possible that Eden will turn out to be the One, so her welfare is of particular concern.
Author Marwood has structured the novel in a hop-scotching pattern of chapters that reveal the horrors of life at the Ark interspersed with Romy’s search for her family. Readers are introduced to the various members of the commune, learning their stories and understanding the secrets that have shaped this peculiar and off-kilter world. There are mysteries to be solved, but readers will be on their own, as the police characters vanish after the opening prologue.
Marwood, a pseudonym for British journalist Serena Mackesy, has created a new world, but there’s nothing brave about it. “The Poison Garden” is an unsettling novel about a disturbing place, but readers who step into its pages won’t be sorry.
— Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.