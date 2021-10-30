Special to The Gazette
Inclusive Excellence is the theme at Emporia State University on Monday, Nov. 1, during an afternoon of presentations for both the campus and Emporia communities.
“Inclusive Excellence Day strives to recognize and celebrate projects and presentations that showcase the breadth and depth of ESU’s commitment to becoming a model for diversity, equity, and inclusion” said Nyk Robertson, ESU interim senior director of diversity. “Our hope is to build community, share best practices and innovative ideas, establish connections, and create space for future collaborations.”
A follow-up event on Thursday, Nov. 4, will continue the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion, according to Robertson.
“While we want to celebrate and showcase all the work being done around diversity, equity, and inclusion on campus, we also recognize that we still have work to do,” Robertson said. “We are hosting Community Conversations to better understand what work we still have left to do.”
Inclusive Excellence Day is Monday, Nov. 1. ESU faculty, staff and students will showcase their research and other projects beginning at 1 p.m. inside and outside the Skyline Room on the second floor of the Memorial Union.
The full afternoon schedule is:
1-1:30 p.m.: Unstaffed posters outside Skyline
1:30-2 p.m.: Staffed poster presentations/conversations
“Building a Global Learning Community” by Jessica Brinkman and Cara Codney
“’I Can’t Learn When I’m Hungry’: Understanding Food Insecurity Among College Students” by Tessa Hall and Dr. Jasmine Linabary
“’Yes You Can!’: Implementing Triathalon-Style Training in an Adapted Physical Education Setting” by Noah Geekie, Bailey Ballard, Gabe Biermann, Kristen Kline, Madeline Belcher, Dalton Reed and Dr. Hannah Kipfer
“Writing Inclusion Across Languages” by Jon Leach
2:05-2:35 p.m.: Panel 1 — Comics
“Jughead Jones: Comics and Representation of Asexual Characters” by Ashley Schecter
“Teaching Comics: Developing Diverse Representation and Increasing Accessibility and Inclusion” by Bethanie O’Dell, Jon Leach and Amy Sage Webb-Baza
“Comics Fostering Communication and Inclusion” by Eunice Sandoval Roman
2:40-3:10 p.m.: Panel 2 — Zines (a self-published, non-commercial print-work that is typically produced in small, limited batches.)
“Zines as Curricular Innovation” by Amy Sage Webb-Baza and Nyk Robertson
“Asexuality in a Sexualized World: A Zine” by Ashley Schecter
“Voicing and Healing Trauma Through Zines: ‘Listen’” by Christina Wilcox
“Fox Wife: Zines and Making the Academic Personal” by Katherine Fox
3:15-3:55 p.m.: Inclusive Pedagogy and Curriculum Development (each presentation is 10 minutes)
“How the Office of International Education Promotes Diversity and Inclusion at ESU and Abroad” by Chase Snider
“Promoting Pedagogical Inclusive Excellence for P-12 Teachers Through Professional Learning” by Connie Phelps and Audrey Warrington
“Instructional Design Techniques and International Student Recruitment” by Munashe Mangwendeza
“Modern Languages Curriculum Including Diverse Voices” by Rachel Spaulding and Gregory Robinson
4 -4:10 p.m.: Final presentation
Cumbia: WeAreFromAmerica
More information is online: https://sites.google.com/g.emporia.edu/inclusive-excellence-day/home
LOOKING AHEAD: Community Conversations will be Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Preston Family Room on the second floor of the Memorial Union. ESU’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites all to share their stories, experiences, needs and hopes around diversity, equity and inclusion at Emporia State. Counseling Services will be available to offer support as the community shares their experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.