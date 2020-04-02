Being classified as a pandemic, COVID-19 has affected the day-to-day lives of countless individuals across the globe, many former Emporians included. Today, The Emporia Gazette reconnects with one of those individuals: Elijah Williams, an Emporia State University alumni who is pursuing a graduate degree at the University of San Francisco.
Q What is the atmosphere like in the city currently? How has it affected your day-to-day routine (job, schooling, etc.)?
A “Since San Francisco has declared a shelter in place order, the city has been relatively quiet,” Williams said. “I’m a tutor in the San Francisco Unified School District and the virus has shifted us to online teaching, which can be a challenge for students who are not used to the virtual curriculum. Overall though, not much has changed.”
Q Have you/anyone you know of been in trouble with law enforcement due to the stay-at-home order?
A “San Francisco announced that it will not immediately cite people for violating the stay-at-home order,” Williams said. “However, city officials are growing irate about people not following the social distancing protocol, and said we should expect some people to be cited in the coming weeks.”
Q How have you been supplying yourself? Are stores in the area pretty barren, or have they been able to restock? What about the prevalence of people wearing masks?
A “Luckily, I live three blocks from a grocery store where I can restock on supplies,” Williams said. “Similar to other cities, toilet paper is tremendously limited. Many are wearing masks to protect themselves or others from sickness, however, it wasn’t out of the norm for residents to wear masks before the virus.”
Q What have you been up to to stay busy/entertained? When do you think the stay-at-home order will lift?
A “I’ve been watching YouTube videos and playing video games on the PC during most of the order,” Williams said. “San Francisco recently announced the extension of the order to May 1, so hopefully, it will end by then.”
Q Have you been keeping track of family back in Emporia/how are they doing?
A “My family and my girlfriend are doing well,” Williams said. “I’ve been keeping in contact with them through texting and video calling. “
