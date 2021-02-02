Those Charter Members of the brand-new Emporia Lions Club ascribed to the following Mission and Code of Ethics from Lions Club International.
The Lions’ mission is to serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since we first began in 1917. Our clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities, and the world. (https://www.lionsclubs.org/en/discover-our-clubs/mission-and-history#)
The Lions Code of Ethics defines the Lions Club values:
To show my faith in the worthiness of my vocation by industrious application to the end that I may merit a reputation for quality of service.
To seek success and to demand all fair remuneration or profit as my just due, but to accept no profit or success at the price of my own self-respect lost because of unfair advantage taken or because of questionable acts on my part.
To remember that in building up my business it is not necessary to tear down another’s; to be loyal to my clients or customers and true to myself.
Whenever a doubt arises as to the right or ethics of my position or action towards others, to resolve such doubt against myself.
To hold friendship as an end and not a means. To hold that true friendship exists not on account of the service performed by one to another, but that true friendship demands nothing but accepts service in the spirit in which it is given.
Always to bear in mind my obligations as a citizen to my nation, my state, and my community, and to give them my unswerving loyalty in word, act, and deed. To give them freely of my time, labor and means.
To aid others by giving my sympathy to those in distress, my aid to the weak, and my substance to the needy.
To be careful with my criticism and liberal with my praise; to build up and not destroy.
(Purpose and Ethics | Lions Clubs International)
