After the rolling blackouts that occurred this week as a result of the extreme cold, some 4 Rivers Electric customers found that they were uncertain about how to report power outages.
The 4 Rivers website does not offer a way to report an outage online and some customers had difficulty getting through via phone call on Monday.
The Gazette reached out to 4 Rivers to gather information for customers to alert the company when outages occur in the future.
“[T]here was a phone configuration issue that sent several calls to a non-existent voice mail system — that has been resolved,” a 4 Rivers representative said in a social media exchange.
The representative explained that 4 Rivers customers can download the app Smarthub to report future outages. Smarthub can be downloaded for Apple devices on the App Store and for Android devices on the Play Store.
Additionally, 4 Rivers explained that rolling blackouts are not something the company decides on but that rolling blackouts will likely not be an ongoing issue throughout the week.
“Rolling blackouts come from the power provider and we unfortunately do not have control over their distribution system,” the representative said. “Furthermore, once the emergency energy situation is reduced there should be no more rolling blackouts. Watching the weather forecasts one would expect this energy crisis to be reduced in the next 36-48 hours.”
