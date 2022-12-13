Integrity in our courts anchors our justice system so much that it is a criminal offense to lie in court. Yet, we find that Integrity in our courts, particularly the state supreme courts and the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), to be problematic.
This is particularly evident as the courts attempt to move the country well to the right of the population, often based on dishonestly relying on disproven evidence, or implying the beliefs of our Founding Fathers without relying on the words they wrote. This should come as no surprise as we saw each of the Court’s conservatives claim to believe in stare decisis, “the legal principle of determining points in litigation according to precedent” (Oxford Languages). Those who do not have integrity when under oath before the U.S. Senate cannot be expected to have integrity once on the bench.In the wake of the Dobbs Decision that upset the precedent of Roe v Wade, many are watching 303 Creative LLC v Elenis, which pits Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative LLC to design websites, against the State of Colorado and its anti-discrimination laws that require businesses to offer the same services to all customers equally regardless of their protected status. Many in the LGBTQ community fear SCOTUS, with its new activist judges, will roll back the rights earned through the Obergefell decision to fair treatment in the public square.
These are the rights we should all be entitled to.
On its face, the case seems to be one of the litany of cases presented as a person with “deeply held religious beliefs” (Lorie Smith) who objects to being forced by Colorado to endorse a lifestyle they oppose. 303creative.com shows the business to be a graphic design/web design business that has been serving Denver (area code 303) for over a decade. Ms. Smith appears to work alone to provide professional design work for a variety of customers from politicians and churches to various retail and service businesses. Her quality work has given her a loyal customer base who willingly provide testimonials.
However, there are no wedding websites shown on her portfolio page. This is important as there is no actual case here. Ms. Smith has not refused to design a wedding website because nobody has asked her. Instead, she is being presented as the victim.
For this case to work, the court must believe that by providing a service to certain individuals in a federally protected class, she is endorsing all of their beliefs. This is dishonest on the part of the plaintiff’s attorneys.
By this standard, any “deeply held religious belief” could be used to discriminate against all federally protected classes of people, effectively gutting all legislation enacted to protect minorities. In effect, there would no longer be federally protected classes, in clear violation of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.
While the Dobbs decision put the issue of abortion back in state control, the 14th Amendment requires all states to treat all citizens as equals by requiring equal protection under the law. Initially designed to protect former slaves and their descendants, Congress has recognized other protected classes including all races, women, and members of the LGBTQ community.
“Deeply-held religious beliefs” as a standard runs the risk of chaos, or even anarchy. Justice Amy Coney Barrett warned of this problem, pointing out that if the standard was allowed, all “deeply held religious beliefs” would have to be given the same weight. Something as simple as going to the grocery store could become impossible with competing vendors refusing service based on any number of “deeply held religious beliefs” such as anti-Semetism, racism, or homophobia, all supported by selective interpretations of the Bible.
And what will happen when Muslim retailers or service providers apply this standard to their “deeply held religious beliefs?” Will SCOTUS follow the example cited by Justice Barrett and offer them the same ability to discriminate against Christians?
Of course, the market may step in and help solve some of these problems. 303creative.com will probably attract some business because of their stance, but they will undoubtedly lose business as well. Given that more Americans support equal rights for all citizens, Ms. Smith may find her choice to garner the national spotlight counterproductive, particularly once the media attention and all the dollars it is undoubtedly bringing goes away.
We don’t know how SCOTUS will rule, only the questions they asked during the presentation of the case, but those questions were quite revealing. Justice Alito seems poised to grant relief despite the fact that no complaint has been filed. Will the new activist justices installed during Mitch McConnell’s leadership in the Senate follow Alito’s lead?
We certainly hope not. We hope to find there still exists Integrity in our courts.
Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher, and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
Log In
