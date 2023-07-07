Robert “Bobby” Baldomino, age 79, passed away on July 1, 2023. He was born November 1, 1943 in Council Grove, KS, the second oldest of 5 children to Josephine and Ernest John Baldomino. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Deanna.
He is survived by his sister, Lana Charlene Poe; two brothers, John and Paul Baldomino; his daughter, Karmen Dillon and grandson, Maximus Dillon.
Robert was a graduate of Northern Heights in Allen, KS and liked to experiment with electricity and even built his own Crystal radio at the age of 13. He was a mechanic at Collins Volkswagen and a machinist for Detroit Diesel in Emporia, KS.
He was a train enthusiast and in his spare time worked on the restoration of Steam Engine trains. He enjoyed working with his lathe. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed science, history, clocks, watches and the complexities of machining along with music and religion. He had a great love for basset hounds and his cat Chessie. He loved listening to classical music when relaxing, in particular strings and the pipe organ.
He was a member of the National Association of Railroad Passengers and volunteered at the Kansas City Union Station.
He was a caring, overly generous and loving man. He was meticulous and went by the motto, “If you take care of your things they’ll take care of you”. He will be sorely missed. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am July 15, 2023 in Bushong, KS cemetery.
