If the Value Them Both Amendment passes, politicians in the Kansas legislature will be able to outlaw medical procedures necessary to preserve the health of mothers.
The specific words of the Value Them Both Amendment, HCR 5003, suggest that the Kansas legislature does not have to allow abortion to save the mother’s life or already remove an unviable fetus.
This means that women who want children — women who have painted their nursery lilac or pale yellow, planned a gender reveal party with pink-frosted cupcakes, and bought a rocking chair to match the wooden crib their great-grandfather built — may die because they do not have access to proper medical care.
HCR 5003, reads as follows: “To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.”
Because the U.S. Constitution no longer requires abortion rights, which include life-saving procedures for mothers who may be grieving the loss of their child, HCR 5003 does not protect mothers’ health in emotionally devastating cases.
There are three very likely instances in which if this amendment passes, a mother’s life will be at risk. This includes ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, and stillbirths.
An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg attaches itself to the body outside of the uterus. According to Mayo Clinic, “The fertilized egg can’t survive, and the growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding, if left untreated.”
Ectopic pregnancies are fatal to the fetus and if they are not terminated, can be fatal to the mother.
A miscarriage occurs when a fetus dies during pregnancy through natural causes. According to March of Dimes, an organization dedicated to helping women birth healthy babies, “As many as half of all pregnancies may end in miscarriage.”
While rare, it is not unheard of for women who suffer a miscarriage to need a medical procedure known as a dilation and curettage.
A dilation and curettage, known as a D&C, is a medical procedure in which tissue is removed from the uterus, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. In some miscarriages, a D&C is performed afterward to ensure that the mother is not at risk for infection or heavy bleeding.
Stillbirths are emotionally devastating for many families and mothers. Stillbirths occur when the fetus dies later at or after 20 weeks during pregnancy, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. A D&E, dilation and evacuation, can be done to remove a stillborn baby from the mother’s womb.
No woman who wants a child should be forced to give such painful birth when they have the option to have a safe medical procedure that can put their baby at rest sooner.
Furthermore, the Kansas legislature is made up of politicians. Politicians are not always doctors. Many of the words used in abortion legislation, such as “dismemberment abortions,” used in H.R. 558 in 2021, or “partial-birth abortion,” used in Public Law No. 108-105, have no grounds in medical terminology. This indicates that many politicians do not understand the fundamental medical procedures that the umbrella term “abortion” encompasses.
Therefore, not only would the Value Them Both Amendment allow for the deaths of mothers and mothers-to-be, but it would also allow politicians who know nothing of medical procedures to dictate what happens in doctor’s offices.
This is a very distinct and deliberate breach of personal rights. If the government can control what happens when people go to the doctor, then what else might the government attempt to control?
The Value Them Both Amendment is not about being pro-life or pro-choice, it is about how much power the government has in a person’s private life. If abortion is necessary to save a woman who may go on after her ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, or stillbirth, to have multiple children who grow up in a happy home and become upstanding American citizens, then why should the government decide that her unviable fetus is more important than her or the children she may bear in the future?
