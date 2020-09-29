The ongoing novel coronavirus has presented many challenges to local businesses and schools within the community. Still, the Sacred Heart Catholic School PTO is not letting COVID-19 stop them from hosting the 47th annual Mexican Supper — the school’s largest fundraiser event — although the event will be different from years past.
“Typically, we would have our students out selling tickets door-to-door or to businesses in early or mid-August,” said Marcie Logsdon, co-chair leader of the Mexican Supper. “We are not having our students selling tickets.”
In efforts to adapt, tickets are available online for purchase.
Traditionally held the last Friday of September, the event has been converted to a drive-thru event from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall on 106 Exchange St. A map of the drive-thru route is posted online next to the ticket purchasing tab.
“The reason why we had to move it to Oct. 9 is because of the school’s safety plan with COVID. We cannot have any volunteers on campus like we normally would in preparation for the event while school is happening,” she said. “Furthermore, the place we would host the event — Parish Hall — is actually being used as a classroom this year. Again, we could not have volunteers in the same place as a classroom.”
Parent-Teacher Conferences at Sacred Heart take place on Oct. 8 and 9, so she explained why that Friday was the best day to have the fundraiser
However, the drive-thru event has limited space and time.
“We had to change the menus slightly,” Logsdon said. “Instead of fried tacos, we are offering soft tacos.”
The meal is $8 and consists of two soft tacos with the traditional Mexican Supper meat mixture, lettuce, cheese, and served with rice, chips, fresh salsa and a fresh baked dessert.
Normally, Sacred Heart would ask parishioners to donate peppers or homemade baked desserts. Due to COVID-19, they will be purchasing their own peppers and desserts to bake on campus.
She also shared that unfortunately, due to time and space, they cannot accommodate special food orders like gluten-free desserts.
“We are just not going to have that capability this year to have those special orders, unfortunately," Logsdon said.
In the past, the event had made approximately 7,000 tacos. However, that number will change because of the challenges presented.
“We are capping our ticket sales at 1,500 this year, so that equals about 3,000 tacos,” she said.
Megan Tajchamn, kitchen chair and co-chair leader, is ordering 500 lbs of meat instead of 700 lbs.
“We are definitely not doing the volume as we have in the past. We have to work within our means this year, because we have limited time frame and we just do not have the space that we would normally have because the Parish Hall is being used as a classroom,” Logsdon explained. “In a non-COVID Mexican Supper, we would normally be preparing our rice at Emporia State University. Of course, we cannot do that this year so we are having to do that on campus and scale it down a bit.”
She hopes that patrons will come and support the event as all proceeds go directly back to the school for things like field trips, religious celebrations and classroom stipends for teachers. In the past, the PTO budget has helped cafeteria and playground repairs as well as a new floor cleaner for the cafeteria. PTO is planning on buying an upgraded school security system.
“I just want to thank the community for the past support of the Mexican Supper. This is the 47th annual [event] after all,” she said. “We would not have been able to do 47 years of this event if it was not for the Emporia community, surrounding area and Sacred Heart Church and school. Thank you to the entire community, including our parishioners supporting us. We hope that you continue to support us and go out and buy tickets.”
Tickets can be purchased at https://shsemporia.org/mexican-supper, and a map of the drive-thru can be found on the website. Follow Sacred Heart on Facebook @sacredheartemporia to stay up to date with the school and more information about the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.