The cause of a fire at a home in central Emporia is still under investigation Tuesday morning.
According to Emporia Fire Department battalion chief Aron Steinlage, crews were dispatched to 926 Lawrence St., around 8:30 a.m. for reports of smoke.
"When we pulled up, there was light smoke coming from the exterior on the north side of the exterior of the house," he said. "We found a small, smoldering fire in the window seal of the bathroom on the exterior side. There was no extension inside the structure."
Steinlage said all occupants were outside of the structure, though fire crews went back inside to retrieve an older dog who was still inside. The dog was unharmed.
A working smoke detector alerted the family to smoke at the residence. Steinlage said it's important to have working smoke detectors in any household.
"A smoke detector works well throughout the year, even when you're sleeping," Steinlage said. "It will alert you have no sense of smell while you're asleep, so having a active smoke detector when you're awake or asleep does alert any resident to get out, and that they do have some sort of smoke within the house."
