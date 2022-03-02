Lowell Bernard Platt, 78, of Gridley, KS, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Life Care Center at Burlington.
Lowell was born at Gridley, KS, November 18, 1943, to Lawrence B. “Bud” Platt and Thressa Mauer Platt. He attended Errett Grade School, Gridley Elementary School, and graduated from Gridley Rural High School in 1961.
Lowell and Elaine Hatch were married December 27, 1964, at the Gridley United Methodist Church. They were parents of two sons, Eric Jason Platt and Brett Justin Platt.
After attending Missouri Auction School in 1981, and obtaining his Real Estate and Insurance licenses soon after, he joined Coffey Insurance and Real Estate. Later he formed Platt Auction Company and with Partner Gary Johnson held numerous auctions in the area for over 35 years. He also did many charity auctions. He retired in 2019.
His most passionate hobby was flying. He obtained his pilot’s license and spent many hours in the air enjoying the freedom of flying. Keeping in shape was also a goal, and he ran 3 miles a day almost every day. Family was important to him and his biggest joy was spending time with the grandkids.
Lowell is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine; his sons, Eric Platt (Karin) Virgil, KS, and Brett Platt (Ruth) Plano, TX; his sister, Judy McCurry (Steve), Waverly, KS; grandchildren, Blaine Platt, Frisco, TX, Emma Platt, Topeka, KS, and Alana, Brennen, Calleigh, and Delaney Platt, Plano, TX.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Inurnment will follow in Gridley Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded
Warriors and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
