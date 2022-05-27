A student-led protest against gun violence was held at Emporia State University Friday evening.
Carrying homemade signs, students and community members marched with a message for change.
"Schools are for learning, not for lockdown," read one sign. Others carried orange "Students demand action" signs.
The event was staged in protest of the nation's latest mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two children were killed in the massacre.
