Bobbie Lee Agler of Emporia died on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. He was 80.
Bobbie was born on July 12, 1941 in Walters, Oklahoma the son of Glenn J. & Alma E. Blankenship Agler. He married Marcia Kay Young on August 5, 1961 in Winfield, Kansas. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Marcia Kay Agler of Emporia; sons, Creig (Mylinda) Agler of Olpe, Chad (Deanna) Agler of Tecumseh; daughters, Christine (R. Scott) Miller of Emporia, Cynthia Agler of Wichita, and Callie L. (Brook) Medrano of Emporia; grandchildren, Ashley (Tyler) Schmidt, Cassie (Cody) Clark, Cody Agler, Tyler (Kara) Agler, Kylie (Brian) Powers, Jourdan Miller, Megan Miller, Alexander (Claire) Agler, Mayci (Jacob) Paxton, Tori (Luke) Berning, Kensley Medrano, Takeo Medrano, and Jamin Cruz Medrano; great-grandchildren, Harper Schmidt, Gage Schmidt, Eli Clark, Grayson Clark, Gently Agler, Jett Agler, Camden Agler, Ellie Agler, Miller Powers, Layth Powers, Jorie Powers, Addilyn Agler, Piper Agler, and Eleanor Berning; sister-in-law, Nita Agler of Sulphur, Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred Agler, Loren Agler; and sister, Elizabeth Lines.
Bobbie graduated in 1963 from Kansas State Teachers College (ESU) with an Accounting degree and was a CPA with Agler & Gaeddert in Emporia for 35 years. After retiring, Bobbie held CFO positions with Birch Telecom, Emporia Motors and was a founding partner with Valu-Net LLC.
Bob loved living in Emporia, and serving the community was the best way he could give back. He volunteered for many organizations and was a guiding influence in the growth and development of the city. He served on the boards of the Emporia Community Foundation, St. Mary’s and Newman Regional Hospitals and Emporia Christian School. His service included Mayor of Emporia, city commissioner, RDA President, Emporia Chamber of Commerce President, devoted member of United Way, Emporia Jaycees, Rotary Club and was presented with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.
Bob understood that the foundation to a successful and fulfilled life was found in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He loved sharing this through leading and teaching others in the areas of Marriage & Relationships, Financial Freedom and Discipleship. At Life Church (Assembly of God) in Emporia he also taught Sunday School, worked with the Youth Group, and held positions as Deacon and Treasurer. Bob simply loved people and always wanted to help them grow in their relationship with The Lord.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of Life on August 28th, at the Emporia Granada Theatre. Visiting with family and friends begins at 12:45 pm, followed by the Celebration of Bob’s life at 1:30 pm. Memorial contributions to Sunflower Care Homes, Hand in Hand Hospice, Emporia Alzheimer’s Support Group or the Beau Arndt Foundation can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
