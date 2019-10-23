The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase and acquisition of Motorola 800 Mhz radios and equipment for public safety during a special action session Wednesday morning.
Commissioners also approved an ordinance to issue General Obligation Bonds in an estimated amount of $900,000 for the purchase, although the purchase amount should not exceed $810,000.
During an action session last week, Commissioner Danny Giefer had made a motion to table the purchase until a Nov. 6 action session to give city commissioners more time to review contracts and purchase agreements between the city and Lyon County Fire District No. 4. At the time, Giefer said it was his understanding that the district was required to purchase its own equipment — and radios would fall under that requirement.
Assistant City Manager Lane Massey said a letter was being drafted to Fire District No. 4 requesting payment for its share of the radios.
Mayor Jon Geitz said commissioners were made aware that Motorola required a joint agreement between the city and county to be in place prior to Nov. 6 in order to get contracts written up and approved by Nov. 8. He said he believed commissioners had received enough information to make a decision about the purchase.
“I think we had enough time to go through the financing, but the problem the commission had was, it didn’t go through our normal five-year budgeting process,” Geitz said. “That was our main issue. Some of that was due to the fact that the county had some emergency weather-related issues to their system that caused them to move this project up. It was obviously something that none of us could control.”
Lyon County Commissioners were expected to approve the contract with Motorola Thursday. From there, construction will begin and it will take six to eight months before the new system is live.
Giefer had questions about the expected lifespan of the radios, and how often it was expected they would replaced. According to Motorola, the radios have a lifespan of about eight years and both the fire and police departments budget for new radios every four years to avoid paying a larger lump sum. Radios continue to be used while they are in good working order and could be transferred to another department within the city.
Commissioners then amended Ordinance No. 14-01 pertaining to the Lyon County 911 Board, which is a joint board between the city and county. The amendment, which only goes into effect if the county passes a matching resolution, would include members of both the city and county commissions as ex-officio members of the 911 Board.
Commissioner Rob Gilligan said he believed having elected officials on the board would help offset future issues and misunderstands — such as those that occurred recently with the radio upgrades — by offering another point of view.
“We’ve shared a little bit of our frustrations to the process that we’ve gone through and, ultimately, there’s a real value to the partnership we’ve developed with the 911 Board, but that also means that we’ve got a separate entity with the board that’s making policy recommendations and working on policy discussions that is not an elected board,” Gilligan said. “If we have elected officials there, I think we can better communicate that stuff and avoid some of that tension that I think we had through this 800 Mhz transition process.”
Commissioners also transferred properties located at 415 W. Fourth Ave. and 323 Rural St. to the Emporia Land Bank.
The next action session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Municipal Courtroom.
