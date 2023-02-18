It’s getting to be that time of year. Tax season is upon us, so here are tax deductions your business can use right now.
The IRS allows business owners, including self-employed freelancers and independent contractors, who utilize a home office for their business to deduct certain expenses that go into furnishing and maintaining it. The amount you can deduct will depend on the size of the home office in square footage. This space must be exclusive for business, even if it’s only a section of a room that has another use.
If you’re just starting your business, you can claim up to $5,000 before the launch of your business in startup expenses. While there are a few prerequisites to consider, the costs that are usually considered tax-deductible are training expenses; travel costs for obtaining employees, suppliers and customers; market research; advertising expenses; wages for contractors or consultants.
If you have a brick and mortar store, you can deduct repair and maintenance costs that are necessary to keep the building in working order, like painting the exterior or interior of the building and sealing leaks or cracks. It’s important to note that these repairs must be solely to maintain the building rather than improving it.
Depending on your state, most businesses are required to carry some forms of business insurance, such as worker’s compensation insurance, general liability insurance and professional liability insurance. Each of these is considered necessary for a business’s operation and can be deducted from your taxable income.
The IRS considers any costs relating to advertising and marketing as tax-deductible. This includes billboard promotion, online advertising and the cost of producing advertising materials, such as business cards or logos and more.
All of your employees’ wages are also considered fully deductible, including any bonuses and commissions, as long as the payments are deemed ordinary, reasonable and for services rendered. This deduction can also apply to independent contractors; however, they must be classified correctly to avoid penalties.
If your business has made a donation to charity, you may be able to claim it on your tax return. The contribution must be a cash donation and benefit a qualified charitable organization, such as a religious organization or a nonprofit founded in the United States. If the business is an LLC, sole proprietorship or partnership, these charitable contributions must be claimed on personal income tax forms.
Expenses from usage of a company or business vehicle are usually seen as 100% deductible, such as tolls, maintenance fees, licenses, insurance and more; however, it’s vital to keep detailed records, including tracking mileage. Additionally, the costs must be divided based on mileage if you also rely on the vehicle for personal use.
The events and meals you provide your employees and potential customers or vendors can also be tax-deductible. The amount you can claim depends; for example, employee office parties are 100% deductible; meals and snacks for employees at the office are 50% deductible; a business dinner with a client is 50% deductible.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.