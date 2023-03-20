Lenard Dion Yost of Emporia died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, KS. He was 64.
Guests will be received at 5:00 p.m., March 24, 2023 at Charter Funerals which has the arrangements.
Updated: March 20, 2023 @ 12:15 pm
