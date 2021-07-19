I’ve been spending a lot of time with the New York Times food folks lately.
However, the “cultural capital” of America can sometimes come up with things that I’m not sure the national breadbasket is going to go for.
Take for instance this completely dairy-free ice cream. Here’s what the article said:
“This outrageously easy ‘ice cream’ is just the sort of dessert to please everyone at the table — the vegans, the lactose-intolerant, the paleo enthusiasts, the picky children.
“Just toss four frozen bananas into a blender and give it a good whirl. If you like soft-serve consistency, eat it right away ... For more traditional scoops, freeze it in an airtight container, and dole out as you would the Ben & Jerry’s.”
Ben & Jerry’s without the sugar? Without the fat? Sign me up!
I thought about it for a while — what could go wrong? It’s all fruit. The author suggested sprucing it up with “a spoonful of peanut butter, Nutella or honey; a handful of chocolate chips or almonds; or a 1/2 teaspoon of powdered ginger, cardamom or cinnamon.”
The directions were easy: “Peel the bananas, cut them in 2- to 3-inch chunks and place them in a freezer bag in the freezer for at least 6 hours. Remove and blend in a blender until smooth. Serve immediately or freeze in an airtight container for at least 2 hours. Scoop and serve.”
I decided to try it. My first concern was that the bananas would become brown. They did not, even frozen overnight.
My next concern was that there would need to be some liquid in my blender to get the bananas to churn. They did. I added a tablespoon of water. It didn’t help. I added a quarter cup of yogurt. That helped, but now it wasn’t lactose-free.
I scooped my “ice cream” into a bowl and tried it. Hmmm. Pretty bland. And runny.
So, I froze that, and then tried again, adding a spoonful of peanut butter. It did a bit better, still kind of runny, so I hardened it up a few minutes in the freezer.
The result? Well …
If I had nothing else in the world to eat as ice cream this might have been OK. But even if it looked like ice cream, it still tasted like a banana with peanut butter on it, in a weird, gummy consistency and cold enough to hurt my teeth. Adding M&M candies did not help.
My judgment: “Chunky Monkey” anyone?
Let’s get cooking.
