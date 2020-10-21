A citywide mask mandate has been extended through Nov. 21 following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission, Wednesday evening.
The ordinance has not been modified except for the date of expiration, according to City Attorney Christina Montgomery.
The mandate, which was passed unanimously, requires a mask or other face covering that covers both the nose and mouth to be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible. It applies to all businesses, organizations and non-profits located within city limits, including all employees, visitors, customers, members and non-members.
Commissioner Jon Geitz reminded city staff that the commission had originally requested monthly updates from Lyon County Public Health officials when the first version of the ordinance was adopted Aug. 5. No representatives from public health were at the meeting, Wednesday.
"We asked the Lyon County Health Department to come to our meetings monthly to kind of give us a review on whether we should extend this month by month," he said.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman, who attended the meeting via phone, asked if the health officials could be present at the Nov. 18 meeting when the ordinance was next up for review. It was confirmed that they would be asked to give a report.
The ordinance was adopted unanimously.
Other business
Commissioners also adopted a landfill fee ordinance that increases fees to accept processed tires as well as includes an addition of a fee for the disposal of brush and trees from commercial vehicles.
The processed tire fees increases from $7.25/ton to $25/ton, with a $10 minimum charge. The fees are $10/ton for brush and trees with a $10 minimum charge.
"Those new fees will go into effect in January," said Public Works Director Dean Grant.
Vice Mayor Rob Gilligan said he appreciated the need to make changes to fees to account for rises in overhead costs and operations.
"I appreciate our staff being proactive in that," he said.
Commissioners also selected a proposal from local realtor Aaron Sewell of Ek Real Estate to market and sell two houses recently built as part of the city's infill housing project. Six realtors in total submitted proposals.
The houses are located at 306 and 310 S. Market St.
Sewell has had 70 transactions closed in the last 12 months and offered a 4.75% commission upon sales that would be split 50/50 between the listing agent and the selling agent.
Commissioners then approved a low bid from Carlson Utility, LLC for a watermain project at Elm Street, from Sixth Avenue to Newman Hospital, and 9th Avenue, from Elm to Lawrence streets.
The $603,636 bid was more than $100,000 lower than the next lowest bid and came came in $60,000 below the engineer's estimate for the project.
The city also:
Approved an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for preliminary design work for intersection improvements at Prairie Street and Sixth Avenue.
Adopted a resolution to approve the 2019 Solid Waste Management Plan, which was previously approved by the Solid Waste Management Planning Committee. The plan will now be sent to KDHE's Bureau of Waste Division for review.
