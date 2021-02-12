A water main break in downtown Emporia generated basement flooding in buildings on the west side of Commercial Street, Thursday night.
According to Emporia Main Street, buildings located in the 600-900 block were primarily affected. As of Friday morning, the area of 9th Avenue and Commercial Street immediately south of Lyon County State Bank near the alley is blocked as a construction area.
“Overnight, the sump pumps removed water from multiple downtown businesses, and as that water poured into alleys and storm drainage areas it created some slick locations,” Emporia Main Street said in a post to social media Friday morning. “Businesses and nonprofits in the impacted areas are assessing the extent of flooding damage in basements this morning. We continue to reach out to local property owners, but if anyone needs help, let us know.”
The city was able to stop the flow of water by midnight, but businesses and nonprofits had reported inches of water in their basements causing damage to equipment, goods and more.
Lyon County History Center Executive Director Greg Jordan reported four inches of water in the basement of the history center, located at 711 Commercial St., in a comment to Emporia Main Street’s Facebook page.
“Quick notification from our neighbors help mitigate the overall damage,” he said. “We will be working on drying everything out over the course of the next several days.”
Sharon Ewing, owner of Designs by Sharon, reported mud from the dirt basement floor at Casa Ramos a few doors down had seeped into her basement.
“What a mess at my busiest time,” she said. “Was hoping 2021 would be better.”
Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe, located at 627 Commercial St., also reported a large amount of water in the basement, Thursday night.
City crews worked in frigid temperatures overnight while local business owners stayed with their buildings to assess damages and begin cleaning procedures.
“Any sort of ‘pick me up’ you can offer local businesses and nonprofits is appreciated,” Main Street suggested. “Folks are tired, but they need your support. And, if you see City crew members that worked in a pit with a bunch of water in the middle of a freezing cold night, please let them know they are appreciated.
“Kansas has wild temperature fluctuations, and dry conditions can have an impact on underground infrastructure. Things can break and have to be fixed. We appreciate people that stayed late and worked hard to help the greater good.”
