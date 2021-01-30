Motorists traveling southbound on the turnpike from Emporia can once again use the mile marker 127 tollgate, after a rollover accident closed the exit briefly Saturday afternoon.
The closure happened after a semi-truck traveling northbound on the exit ramp overturned and rolled off of the roadway and onto the embankment.
Details about accident have not yet been released by Kansas Highway Patrol.
